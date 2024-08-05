8 Escudos 1785 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1785 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4416 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (10)