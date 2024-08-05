Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1785 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1785 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4416 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1554 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2360 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
