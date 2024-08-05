Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1785 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1785 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1785 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1785 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4416 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1554 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2360 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Rio de la Plata - October 17, 2020
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Jesús Vico - June 11, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Jesús Vico - November 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1785 MI at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

