Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1771

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM
8 Escudos 1771 LM JM
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 4 Escudos 1771 LM JM
Reverse 4 Escudos 1771 LM JM
4 Escudos 1771 LM JM
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1771 LM JM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1771 LM JM
1 Escudo 1771 LM JM
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 5
