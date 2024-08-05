1 Escudo 1771 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1771 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1)