Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1771 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1771 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1529 $
Price in auction currency 1425 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 1575 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
