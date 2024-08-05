Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1771 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1771 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1163 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 26,450. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3209 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3892 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1771 LM JM at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

