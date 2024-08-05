Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1771 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1771 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1163 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 26,450. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
