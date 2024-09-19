Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1767

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM
8 Escudos 1767 LM JM
Average price 6000 $
Sales
1 54
Obverse 2 Escudos 1767 LM JM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1767 LM JM
2 Escudos 1767 LM JM
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Escudo 1767 LM JM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1767 LM JM
1 Escudo 1767 LM JM
Average price
Sales
0 0
