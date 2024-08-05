Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1767 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1767 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1767 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1767 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1824 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4072 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 2 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 2 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Peru in 1767 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search