Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1767 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1767
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1767 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1824 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4072 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search