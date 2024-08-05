Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1767 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1767
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1767 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4100 $
Price in auction currency 4100 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3505 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
