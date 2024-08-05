8 Escudos 1767 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1767 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

