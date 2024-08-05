Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1767 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1767 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4100 $
Price in auction currency 4100 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3505 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1767 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

