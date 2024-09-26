Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1764

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM
8 Escudos 1764 LM JM
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 4 Escudos 1764 LM JM
Reverse 4 Escudos 1764 LM JM
4 Escudos 1764 LM JM
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1764 LM JM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1764 LM JM
2 Escudos 1764 LM JM
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1764 LM JM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1764 LM JM
1 Escudo 1764 LM JM
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search