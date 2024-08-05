Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1764 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1764
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1764 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3477 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3054 $
Price in auction currency 2850 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1357 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search