Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1764 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1764 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3477 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3054 $
Price in auction currency 2850 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1357 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

