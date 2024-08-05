Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1764 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1764 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,650. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1764 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

