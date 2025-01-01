Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
USD
USD
· US dollar
EUR
· Euro
GBP
· Pound sterling
CHF
· Swiss franc
PLN
· Polish złoty
RUB
· Russian ruble
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Account
Your account
0 days
Invoices
Log out
Search by photo
Cancel
At auctions
In Catalog
Oldenburg
Period:
1802-1869
1802-1869
Peter Frederick Wilhelm
1802-1818
Nikolaus Frederick Peter
1853-1869
Home
Catalog
Oldenburg coins price guide
Nikolaus Frederick Peter
Thaler
Silver coins Thaler of Nikolaus Frederick Peter - Oldenburg
Thaler 1858-1866
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1858
B
16,800
0
56
1860
B
46,745
0
173
1866
B
72,040
2
430
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog
Coin catalog of Oldenburg
Coin catalog of Nikolaus Frederick Peter
All Oldenburg coins
Oldenburg coins Thaler
Numismatic auctions