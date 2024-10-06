OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
Thaler 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC16,800
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- DenominationThaler
- Year1858
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Thaler 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1325 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionMS62
Selling price
846 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
SellerAuction World
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
123
