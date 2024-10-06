flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Thaler 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Thaler 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Thaler 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC16,800

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1858
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Thaler 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1325 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionMS62
Selling price
846 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 23, 2023
ConditionMS62
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateSeptember 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateJuly 1, 2023
ConditionMS62
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 22, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 25, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
SellerKünker
DateAugust 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1858 B at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJuly 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
