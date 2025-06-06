Thaler 1860 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

