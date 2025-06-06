OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
Thaler 1860 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC46,745
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- DenominationThaler
- Year1860
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (173)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
