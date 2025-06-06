flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Thaler 1860 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC46,745

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1860
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (173)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionPL62 ННР
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction WCN - November 7, 2024
SellerWCN
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
SellerANTIUM AURUM
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
SellerCOINSNET
DateFebruary 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 25, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Thaler 1860 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 23, 2023
ConditionPL62 ННР
Selling price

