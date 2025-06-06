OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
Thaler 1866 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC72,040
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- DenominationThaler
- Year1866
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (428)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
SellerVila Rica Moedas Ltda
DateFebruary 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
