OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Thaler 1866 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC72,040

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1866
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (428)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction CoinsNB - May 31, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction WCN - March 13, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - February 19, 2025
SellerVila Rica Moedas Ltda
DateFebruary 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction WCN - January 30, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJanuary 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction WCN - December 19, 2024
SellerWCN
DateDecember 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
