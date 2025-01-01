flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Silver coins 1 Groten of Nikolaus Frederick Peter - Oldenburg

1 Groten 1853-1857

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1853B57,382021856B72,000081857B26,51004
