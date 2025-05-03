OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1 Groten 1856 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,218)
- Weight0,928 g
- Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2023 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC72,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination1 Groten
- Year1856
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Groten 1856 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3385 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.
Сondition
