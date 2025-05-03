flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1 Groten 1856 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 1 Groten 1856 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 1 Groten 1856 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,218)
  • Weight0,928 g
  • Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2023 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC72,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1 Groten
  • Year1856
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Groten 1856 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3385 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1856 B at auction Zöttl - May 3, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1856 B at auction Zöttl - January 18, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateJanuary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1856 B at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
SellerZöttl
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1856 B at auction Zöttl - April 15, 2023
SellerZöttl
DateApril 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1856 B at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1856 B at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateJanuary 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1856 B at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
SellerZöttl
DateJune 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1856 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
