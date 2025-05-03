1 Groten 1856 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Groten 1856 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3385 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (7)