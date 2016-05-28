flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1 Groten 1853 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 1 Groten 1853 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 1 Groten 1853 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,218)
  • Weight0,928 g
  • Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2023 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC57,382

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1 Groten
  • Year1853
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Groten 1853 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1853 B at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1853 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR

