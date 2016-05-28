OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1 Groten 1853 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,218)
- Weight0,928 g
- Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2023 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC57,382
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination1 Groten
- Year1853
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Groten 1853 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
