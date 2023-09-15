1 Groten 1857 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Groten 1857 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3960 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)