OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1 Groten 1857 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 1 Groten 1857 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 1 Groten 1857 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,218)
  • Weight0,928 g
  • Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2023 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC26,510

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1 Groten
  • Year1857
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Groten 1857 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3960 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1857 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1857 B at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1857 B at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
SellerWAG
DateOctober 10, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1857 B at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Groten 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

