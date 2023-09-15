OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1 Groten 1857 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,218)
- Weight0,928 g
- Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2023 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC26,510
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination1 Groten
- Year1857
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Groten 1857 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3960 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Groten 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
