Nassau
Period:
1808-1864
1808-1864
Frederick Augustus
1808-1815
Frederick William
1808-1815
William
1816-1839
Adolphe
1839-1864
Nassau
1825
Coins of Nassau 1825
All
All
Silver
Silver coins
Thaler 1825 CT PZ
Average price
2600 $
Sales
0
33
6 Kreuzer 1825
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
13
3 Kreuzer 1825
Average price
70 $
Sales
0
8
