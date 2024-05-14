NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1825 CT PZ (Nassau, William)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,871)
- Weight29,527 g
- Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationThaler
- Year1825
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1825 with mark CT PZ. This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32212 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections