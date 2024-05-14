flag
Thaler 1825 CT PZ (Nassau, William)

Obverse Thaler 1825 CT PZ - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Thaler 1825 CT PZ - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,871)
  • Weight29,527 g
  • Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1825
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1825 with mark CT PZ. This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32212 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
SellerSonntag
DateJune 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
1038 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
SellerAuction World
DateApril 23, 2018
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2017
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 13, 2015
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 10, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1825 CT PZ at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price

