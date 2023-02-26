flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1825 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 3 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,285)
  • Weight1,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3648 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC192,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1825
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
SellerRare Coins
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 9, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
