NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1825 (Nassau, William)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,285)
- Weight1,28 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3648 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC192,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1825
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
