6 Kreuzer 1825 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,371)
- Weight2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,025 oz) 0,7791 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC176,200
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1825
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1504 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
