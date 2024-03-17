flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1825 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,371)
  • Weight2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,025 oz) 0,7791 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC176,200

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1825
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1504 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 8, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 12, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
SellerKatz
DateApril 28, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
SellerWAG
DateJuly 13, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
