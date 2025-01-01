flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Coins of Nassau 1823

Silver coins

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1823
Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1823
6 Kreuzer 1823
Average price370 $
Sales
02
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1823
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1823
3 Kreuzer 1823
Average price80 $
Sales
01
Obverse Kreuzer 1823
Reverse Kreuzer 1823
Kreuzer 1823
Average price75 $
Sales
014
Category
Year
Search