6 Kreuzer 1823 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)