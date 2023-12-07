NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1823 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,371)
- Weight2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,025 oz) 0,7791 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC306,420
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1823
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
