NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1823 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,371)
  • Weight2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,025 oz) 0,7791 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC306,420

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1823
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
565 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

