3 Kreuzer 1823 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2069 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition AU (1)