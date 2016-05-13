flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1823 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 3 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,285)
  • Weight1,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3648 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC671,070

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1823
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2069 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

