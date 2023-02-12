flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1823 (Nassau, William)

Obverse Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,203)
  • Weight0,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1218 g
  • Diameter14,4 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC544,500

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1823
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1192 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 180. Bidding took place September 13, 2018.

Nassau Kreuzer 1823 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1823 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1823 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1823 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 23, 2021
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateFebruary 23, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 24, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1823 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 24, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1823 at auction Stephen Album - January 19, 2019
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 19, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1823 at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 14, 2018
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1823 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1823 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1823 at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1823 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
SellerMöller
DateMay 7, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1823 at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 25, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
