Kreuzer 1823 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1192 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 180. Bidding took place September 13, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (2)