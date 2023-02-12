NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1823 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,203)
- Weight0,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1218 g
- Diameter14,4 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC544,500
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1823
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1192 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 180. Bidding took place September 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 14, 2018
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
