Nassau
Period:
1808-1864
1808-1864
Frederick Augustus
1808-1815
Frederick William
1808-1815
William
1816-1839
Adolphe
1839-1864
Adolphe
1 Pfennig
Copper coins 1 Pfennig of Adolphe - Nassau
1 Pfennig 1859-1862
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1859
220,000
0
3
1860
580,000
0
6
1862
490,000
0
6
