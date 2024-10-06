NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1 Pfennig 1862 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1 Pfennig 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 6, 2016.
DateFebruary 26, 2025
ConditionMS65 RB PCGS
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
