flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1 Pfennig 1862 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1862 - Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 1 Pfennig 1862 - Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,2 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter17,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC490,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1862
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1 Pfennig 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2025
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 26, 2025
ConditionMS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
SellerWAG
DateNovember 6, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
