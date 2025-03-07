flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1 Pfennig 1860 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1860 - Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 1 Pfennig 1860 - Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,2 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter17,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC580,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1860
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7202 sold at the WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place September 28, 2024.

Сondition
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Katz - May 28, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

