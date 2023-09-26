flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1 Pfennig 1859 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1859 - Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 1 Pfennig 1859 - Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,2 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter17,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC220,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1859
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1 Pfennig 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1859 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1859 at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJuly 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1 Pfennig 1859 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR

