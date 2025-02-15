flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1842

Silver coins

Obverse Goldgulden 1842
Reverse Goldgulden 1842
Goldgulden 1842
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1842
Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1842
1/2 Gulden 1842
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1842
Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1842
6 Kreuzer 1842
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access