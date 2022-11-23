Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
6 Kreuzer 1842 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 26,270
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1842
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2284 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 19, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search