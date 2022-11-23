flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

6 Kreuzer 1842 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 26,270

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2284 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 19, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Rauch - September 21, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date September 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

