6 Kreuzer 1842 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2284 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 19, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)