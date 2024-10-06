Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
Goldgulden 1842 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 6,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year 1842
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1721 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Goldgulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
