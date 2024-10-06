Goldgulden 1842 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1721 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (1)