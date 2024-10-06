flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Goldgulden 1842 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse Goldgulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse Goldgulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 6,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1721 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1842 at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1842 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1842 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1842 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1842 at auction Künker - March 11, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1842 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 11, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1842 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

