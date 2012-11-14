Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
1/2 Gulden 1842 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 5,540
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1842
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2539 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
