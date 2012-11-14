flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

1/2 Gulden 1842 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 5,540

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2539 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
