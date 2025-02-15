flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1841

Silver coins

Obverse Goldgulden 1841
Reverse Goldgulden 1841
Goldgulden 1841
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1841
Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1841
1/2 Gulden 1841
Average price 250 $
Sales
1 9
Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1841
Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1841
6 Kreuzer 1841
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 7
