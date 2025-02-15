Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
Goldgulden 1841 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 6,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 874 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Goldgulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search