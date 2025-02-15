flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Goldgulden 1841 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse Goldgulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse Goldgulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 6,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 874 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1841 at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 250 CHF
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1841 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Hechingen Coin catalog of Constantine Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen in 1841 All Hohenzollern-Hechingen coins Hohenzollern-Hechingen silver coins Hohenzollern-Hechingen coins Goldgulden Numismatic auctions
