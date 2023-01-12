Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
1/2 Gulden 1841 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 6,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search