Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

1/2 Gulden 1841 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 6,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 11, 2001
Condition AU
