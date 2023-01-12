1/2 Gulden 1841 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (1)