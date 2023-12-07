Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
6 Kreuzer 1841 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 24,160
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1841
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 963 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- Künker (2)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date September 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search