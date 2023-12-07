flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

6 Kreuzer 1841 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 24,160

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 963 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Felzmann - September 7, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date September 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Gärtner - February 8, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date February 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

