6 Kreuzer 1841 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 963 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (3)