Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Hanover
1819
Hanover
Period:
1813-1866
1813-1866
George III
1813-1820
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Ernest Augustus
1837-1851
George V
1851-1866
Home
Catalog
Hanover
1819
Coins of Hanover 1819
Select a category
All
Silver
Copper
Silver coins
3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.A.B.
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
7
3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B.
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
12
Copper coins
1 Pfennig 1819 C
Average price
9 $
Sales
0
2
Best offers
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Aug 31, 2024
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Hanover
Period
1813-1866
Category
Close
???
Hanover
Period
1813-1866
George III
1813-1820
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Ernest Augustus
1837-1851
George V
1851-1866
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send