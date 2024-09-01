Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Coins of Hanover 1819

Silver coins

Obverse 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.A.B.
Reverse 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.A.B.
3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.A.B.
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B.
Reverse 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B.
3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B.
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 12

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1819 C
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1819 C
1 Pfennig 1819 C
Average price 9 $
Sales
0 2
