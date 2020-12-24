Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1819 C (Hanover, George III)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1819 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 985 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 750. Bidding took place December 24, 2020.
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
