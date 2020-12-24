Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1819 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1819 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1819 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1819 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 985 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 750. Bidding took place December 24, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (2)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1819 C at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1819 C at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

