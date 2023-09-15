3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56609 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)