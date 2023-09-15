Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56609 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. at auction cgb.fr - August 3, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date August 3, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 67 EUR
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. at auction cgb.fr - July 27, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mariengroschen 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

