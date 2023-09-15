Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.B. (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
- Year 1819
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56609 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date August 3, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 67 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
