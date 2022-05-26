Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
3 Mariengroschen 1819 L.A.B. (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
- Year 1819
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1819 with mark L.A.B.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
