Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Silver coins 4 Pfennig of William IV - Hanover

type-coin
type-coin

4 Pfennig 1835-1837

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1835 B 0 171836 B 0 71837 B 0 10
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of William IV All Hanover coins Hanover coins 4 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search