4 Pfennig 1836 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1836 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) No grade (4)