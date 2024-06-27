Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1836 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1836 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1836 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,219)
  • Weight 0,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2037 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1836 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1836 B at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1836 B at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1836 B at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1836 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1836 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1836 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1836 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of William IV Coins of Hanover in 1836 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 4 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search