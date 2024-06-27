Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1836 B (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,219)
- Weight 0,93 g
- Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2037 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1836 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
