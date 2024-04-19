Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1835 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1835 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,219)
  • Weight 0,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2037 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2443 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

