Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,219)
- Weight 0,93 g
- Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2037 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2443 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
