4 Pfennig 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1835 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2443 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (5) XF (3) VF (2)