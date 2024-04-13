4 Pfennig 1837 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1837 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (4)