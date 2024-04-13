Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1837 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1837 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1837 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,219)
  • Weight 0,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2037 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1837 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1837 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1837 B at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1837 B at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1837 B at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of William IV Coins of Hanover in 1837 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 4 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search