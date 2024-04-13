Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1837 B (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,219)
- Weight 0,93 g
- Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2037 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1837 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
