Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Dreiling 1836 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 292,800
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Dreiling
- Year 1836
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1836 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4825 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Dreiling 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search