Dreiling 1836 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1836 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4825 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)