Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Dreiling 1836 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Dreiling 1836 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Dreiling 1836 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 292,800

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Dreiling
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1836 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4825 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hamburg Dreiling 1836 H.S.K. at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hamburg Dreiling 1836 H.S.K. at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Hamburg Dreiling 1836 H.S.K. at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Dreiling 1836 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Dreiling 1836 H.S.K. at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

