Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 143,869

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Künker - September 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

