1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

