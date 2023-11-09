Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 141,600
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1828
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (8)
- Leu (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 526 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search