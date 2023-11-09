Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 141,600

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Leu (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 526 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1828 H.S.K. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

