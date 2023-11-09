Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 138,384
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1823
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5350 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (6)
- Russiancoin (7)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search