1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5350 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (4) No grade (7)