Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 138,384

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5350 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WAG (1)
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

